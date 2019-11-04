Stolen iPhone helps solve murder of firefighter

Firefighter Christopher Randazzo died protecting the passcode for his iPhone.

Lisa J. Huriash for The South Florida Sun Sentinel:

His killers had first spared his life: They stole his iPhone and other belongings at gunpoint and took off in a car, leaving him alive on the street. But when the three robbers realized they couldn’t unlock the phone, they turned their black Nissan Sentra around.

They demanded that the off-duty Coral Springs firefighter unlock it. He refused. They shot him dead.

Ultimately, it was the robbers’ back and forth on the road that night that would help detectives crack the case: A combination of cellphone data and license plate readers led them to their murder suspects, two sources with knowledge of the case told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.