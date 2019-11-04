Adobe launches Photoshop for iPad, announces Illustrator for iPad

Design app Illustrator will come to the iPad in 2020, San Jose, California-based Adobe said Monday. The company also formally launched Photoshop for iPad.
The company introduced the new offerings at its annual creative conference, called Max, in Los Angeles.
The announcements Monday are akin to “launching a new version of Creative Cloud for a new era of creativity,” Scott Belsky, chief product officer of Adobe’s Creative Cloud division, said in a blog post.
The company said it was eager to get feedback from Illustrator users as it develops a mobile version of the software for the first time.
“We’re still in the early stages, but fundamentally, we’re reimagining the Illustrator experience from the ground up to take advantage of the unique capabilities a tablet offers in terms of touch and Apple pencil,” Adobe said in a blog post.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPad, already grown up, gets even more sophisticated and mature!
8 Comments
We already have Affinity Photo and Designer both on Mac and iPad. No need for Photoshop and Illustrator anymore.
Great to see even if I’m not a fan of Adobe’s subscription model. If Adobe can release Photoshop on the iPad, it gives me hope that Apple will eventually release Logic and FinalCutPro on iPad. Would love to use all of these apps on a 15″ version of the iPad! (Maybe called iPad Studio?)
In app purchases….
10.00 per month, no trial even.
I don’t do subscriptions. Not even Music. So, Adobe is dead to me. Happy for the iPad, anything they can do to make the Surface even more irrelevant is fine with me.
An iPad is a Surface, except it is artificially restricted in what apps it can run. I can’t imagine why anyone wanting to use these apps wouldn’t STRONGLY prefer a Mac. So much more capability and in a pinch, the entire Windows app library is available to you as well. Walled gardens suck.
Adobe is dead to me since it forced the subscription-only model. Too bad, because it once offered some of the best tools.
I don’t do software subscriptions…. happy to continue using Affinity 🙂
…and still no swift native Apple professional apps.