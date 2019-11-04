Adobe launches Photoshop for iPad, announces Illustrator for iPad

Design app Illustrator will come to the iPad in 2020, San Jose, California-based Adobe said Monday. The company also formally launched Photoshop for iPad.

Nico Grant for Bloomberg:

The company introduced the new offerings at its annual creative conference, called Max, in Los Angeles.

The announcements Monday are akin to “launching a new version of Creative Cloud for a new era of creativity,” Scott Belsky, chief product officer of Adobe’s Creative Cloud division, said in a blog post.

The company said it was eager to get feedback from Illustrator users as it develops a mobile version of the software for the first time.

“We’re still in the early stages, but fundamentally, we’re reimagining the Illustrator experience from the ground up to take advantage of the unique capabilities a tablet offers in terms of touch and Apple pencil,” Adobe said in a blog post.