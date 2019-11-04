Goldman Sachs lends Apple Card $10 billion in credit

Sridhar Natarajan and Shahien Nasiripour for Bloomberg:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. leaders have been coy about backing up their recent assertion that the Apple Inc. card is the industry’s most successful credit card launch ever. Regulatory filings this week offer a first glimpse into the numbers that had the bank gushing.

After a full roll-out of the card last quarter, credit lines the bank has extended to Apple customers totaled about $10 billion as of Sept. 3. Customers who’ve signed up for the credit card had $736 million in loan balances at the end of September…

The credit card is part of Goldman’s recent foray to turn its attention to Main Street consumers after more than a century of catering to large corporations and big investors.