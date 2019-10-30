We’re about to see what Apple is made of

Mike Murphy for Quartz:

Apple’s latest iPhones, including the excellent (but terribly named) iPhone 11 Pro Max, were released during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, the results of which the company will be reporting later today (Oct. 30). But iPhone sales won’t necessarily be the number investors will be concerning themselves with.

The new iPhones were only on sale for a short time in the just-completed quarter, so will be far more important to next quarter’s numbers, the first of its fiscal year. Investors will be looking to see Apple’s guidance for the quarter, which includes the holidays when it traditionally sells more than any other period. Last year during its fourth quarter, the company missed its own sales guidance for the first time in over a decade, but still managed to post $84 billion in revenue. That’ll be the number investors are hoping Apple says it can beat for its holiday quarter, and will signal whether the new iPhones have helped curtail the downward revenue trend the product has seen recently.

Beyond services, there will be increased scrutiny over how the company’s other hardware businesses have fared, whether kids picked up new MacBooks and iPads during the back-to-school season, and whether the cultural phenomenon that AirPods have become continues to roll on.