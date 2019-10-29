Apple TV app is now available for select Sony TV models ahead of Apple TV+ debut

Ahead of the Apple TV+ debut on November 1st, the Apple TV app is now available for select Sony TV models.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The new feature is available through a firmware update which is gradually being released to users on newer Sony Smart TVs. Sony has not specified which models will receive the Apple TV app, but they are probably the same ones that are already compatible with AirPlay 2 technology: • Sony Z9G Series (2019)

• Sony A9G Series (2019)

• Sony X950G Series (2019)

• Sony X850G Series (2019 85″, 75″, 65″ and 55″ models)

MacDailyNews Take: Have you been able to install the Apple TV app on your Sony TV?