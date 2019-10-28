Can Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro actually compete with a professional DSLR?

Can phone photos actually compete with a professional DSLR? CNET took the iPhone 11 Pro on a road trip through the Scottish Highlands to find out…
CNET considers the iPhone 11 “the best $700 iPhone Apple has ever made.” This enthusiasm is largely driven by the phone’s camera upgrades and the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple-camera array takes that further with the addition of the 2x telephoto lens. It’s why I was so excited to jump in a McLaren supercar, head for the wilds of Scotland and see what the iPhone 11 Pro camera can really do.
My plan for this trip was to see how close the iPhone 11 Pro’s images can get to my professional Canon EOS 5D MkIV DSLR. For the most part I shot in raw format using the Moment app and processed the images in Lightroom Mobile on the phone itself. As this is how I work with my pro equipment, it seemed the fairest comparison.
I set out to see whether a phone camera can capture a journey like this as well as my DSLR could have and I genuinely think it’s a close-run thing. I was seriously impressed with the images I shot with the iPhone and there were many images that I couldn’t tell whether they were taken with the phone or the professional camera. That’s not something I’d imagine saying even a year ago.
How in the world can a truly valuable comparison of two cameras be made with the web used as the viewing template? When I view the two sets of pics, I can only judge composition. There are waaay too many variables influencing image quality that prevent anything other that a superficial confirmation the iPhone is on par with the “pro” Canon.
When the author of the article said he liked the reflection on the McLaren produced by the iPh vs the Canon, all authority in his efforts blew…as if the iPh has a unique way to handle reflection. Let’s just call it variables in natural light, photographer’s position/stance and perhaps some camera setting of which he wasn’t aware. He was probably just aroused by the look of the McLaren he preferred.
From all I’ve read, the iPh 11’s cam is great and industry leading, but these kinds of articles are an absolute joke. Associating such a “clown-show” with a fine piece of technology is round-peg-square-hole-ish.
Wronner Againer!
“When the author of the article said he liked the reflection on the McLaren produced by the iPh vs the Canon, all authority in his efforts blew…as if the iPh has a unique way to handle reflection. “‘
Unique way is just as good as any way for a preference, if that is what you want. He didn’t say it was better technically but I can well imagine the iPhone’s deficiencies actually helped given that coping with reflections on shiny products, has spawned a wide range of sprays, polishes, screens etc which aim to reduce micro contrast on highly reflective surfaces. The iPhone probably…nay, most definitely lacks the ultimate resolution to make that a problem.
I have cameras that I use for specific ‘looks’ , not their technical excellence: bent lenses, wonky mounts, film plane misalignment- they’re all unique ‘looks’ I prefer more than a purely accurate portrayal.
My2c
I make my living as a photographer shooting with a 5DmkIII and MkIV but I also sometimes shoot with my RX100mkII, my GoPro and various other cameras depending on the shot. And yes, iPhone photos can be just as good as those from my 5DmkIV depending on the shot and I’ve had photos published from all of these cameras. No clown show.