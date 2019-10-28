Can Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro actually compete with a professional DSLR?

Can phone photos actually compete with a professional DSLR? CNET took the iPhone 11 Pro on a road trip through the Scottish Highlands to find out…

Andrew Hoyle for CNET:

CNET considers the iPhone 11 “the best $700 iPhone Apple has ever made.” This enthusiasm is largely driven by the phone’s camera upgrades and the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple-camera array takes that further with the addition of the 2x telephoto lens. It’s why I was so excited to jump in a McLaren supercar, head for the wilds of Scotland and see what the iPhone 11 Pro camera can really do.

My plan for this trip was to see how close the iPhone 11 Pro’s images can get to my professional Canon EOS 5D MkIV DSLR. For the most part I shot in raw format using the Moment app and processed the images in Lightroom Mobile on the phone itself. As this is how I work with my pro equipment, it seemed the fairest comparison.

I set out to see whether a phone camera can capture a journey like this as well as my DSLR could have and I genuinely think it’s a close-run thing. I was seriously impressed with the images I shot with the iPhone and there were many images that I couldn’t tell whether they were taken with the phone or the professional camera. That’s not something I’d imagine saying even a year ago.