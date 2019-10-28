Apple’s new 13.2 update bricks some HomePods

Apple today released new 13.2 software for the HomePod with long-awaited features like multi-user support, Handoff and more, but some users are running into issues with the update.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to multiple people on the MacRumors forums and Reddit, the 13.2 update “bricked” their HomePods, rendering them unusable. Users who are seeing problems are experiencing a “white swirl” on both of their HomePods, or an endless reset loop.

Some people had issues immediately after installing the new software, while others have had problems after resetting their devices following the update. Some users have also reported that the problem happened installing the 13.2 software before updating to iOS 13.2.

Some people with affected HomePods have already contacted Apple Support and have been able to arrange replacement devices.