Apple’s HomePod gets big update

Filipe Espósito, 9to5Mac:

Apple today is releasing the HomePod 13.2 software update with several new features, including multiple users support, Handoff and Ambient Sounds. The multi-user mode allow the HomePod to recognize up to six different voices in the home, and personalize its responses accordingly. You will be able to access each user’s individual music library and do user-specific tasks through Personal Requests like sending messages or setting todos.

MacDailyNews Take: HomePod just keeps getting better (for free)!

By default, HomePod automatically installs new software updates, but you can manually check for updates in the Home app on your iOS device or Mac.

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

1. Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

2. On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap Home Settings in the upper-left corner.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. If there’s a new update, tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

On your Mac

1. Make sure that your Mac is updated to macOS Mojave.

2. Open the Home app. In the menu bar, click Edit > Edit Home.

3. Click Software Update.

4. If there’s a new update, click Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

A white spinning light appears on the top of HomePod while it’s updating. The update might take some time. Don’t unplug HomePod until the update is complete.