Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.47, or 1.00%, to close at $249.05, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $249.23.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.126 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.126T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.100T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $894.070B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $879.043B

5. Facebook (FB) – $540.349B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $525.844B

• Walmart (WMT) – $339.095B

• Intel (INTC) – $251.447B

• Disney (DIS) – $235.134B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.181B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $131.355B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $123.525B

• IBM (IBM) – $120.452B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $76.873B

• Sony (SNE) – $72.305B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.385B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $37.103B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.126B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.237B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.411B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.200B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.895B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.397B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.457B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $60.144M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Gaudy!