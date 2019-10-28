Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.47, or 1.00%, to close at $249.05, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $249.23.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.126 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.126T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.100T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $894.070B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $879.043B
5. Facebook (FB) – $540.349B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $525.844B
• Walmart (WMT) – $339.095B
• Intel (INTC) – $251.447B
• Disney (DIS) – $235.134B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.181B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $131.355B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $123.525B
• IBM (IBM) – $120.452B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $76.873B
• Sony (SNE) – $72.305B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.385B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $37.103B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.126B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.237B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.411B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.200B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.895B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.397B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.457B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $60.144M
MacDailyNews Take: Gaudy!
