Apple’s rumored tracking tags named ‘AirTag’ in iOS 13.2

Guilherme Rambo, 9to5Mac:

We’ve been hearing rumors and seeing evidence about an Apple Tile-like device for tracking personal items. Now, with the release of iOS 13.2, we can confirm that this device will be called “AirTag”.

A folder within the filesystem for the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system possibly confirms the name “AirTag” for the new device, which will be paired with a user’s iPhone just like AirPods and will allow users to track any item using the Find My app.

One feature confirmed by the assets is the ability to change the product’s battery since there is a video asset named “BatterySwap”.