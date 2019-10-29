In global premiere, Apple celebrates “The Morning Show,” coming to Apple TV+ on November 1st

Apple celebrated The Morning Show on Monday at the global premiere of the original series at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Written by Kerry Ehrin and directed by Mimi Leder, The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Beginning November 1, the first three episodes of The Morning Show will be available to watch on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly, every Friday.

Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, as well as select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Beginning November 1, customers can initiate the one-year free offer in the Apple TV app on the device running the latest software.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: The Morning Show is obviously one of Apple TV+’s early tentpoles. Hopefully, it’ll be a great series!