Apple releases tvOS 13.2

Apple today released tvOS 13.2, the first major update to the tvOS 13 operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.

Juli Clover, MacRumors:

We didn’t find any new features in tvOS 13.2 during the beta testing period, making it unclear what’s included in the update, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

MacDailyNews Take: Installed on our Apple TV 4K units – it’s snappy!