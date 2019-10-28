Apple releases tvOS 13.2

The multi-user mode allow the HomePod to recognize up to six different voices in the home…
Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose to hit a new all-time…
We’ve been hearing rumors and seeing evidence about an Apple Tile-like device for tracking personal items…
Google owner Alphabet Inc has made an offer to acquire U.S. wearable device maker Fitbit Inc…
Apple today released iOS 13.2 which introduces Deep Fusion, an advanced image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine…
TSMC has begun construction of a 3nm fabrication facility at the Southern Taiwan Science and Technology Park…
Apple today announced AirPods Pro, an exciting addition to the AirPods family that features Active Noise Cancellation and superior, immersive sound…
To get you to sign up for the new Apple TV+ service, launching November 1st, Apple is basically giving away the store…
The original Macintosh is a good example of great product. The mouse pointing device took seconds to understand…
Earlier this month, a serious security incident became apparent at Adobe that exposed the personal information of nearly 7.5 million users…
When paired with HomePod, audio can become out of synch after pausing a video. This is especially true with YouTube. After fresh reboot, you can play audio from tv and HomePod. After a few hours (or after pause), audio between tv and HomePod get out of sync.
Account panel can display the same account multiple times (duplicates the account).