Apple Arcade adds five new games for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, Apple Arcade has received more new games, five in all, for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The new titles include neo-classic side-scrolling action platformer “Fallen Knight” by FairPlay Studios, barnyard game “Hogwash” by Bossa Studios, the hypnotic getaway “Lifelike: Chapter One” by Kunabi Brother, puzzler “Tales of Memo” by Tendays Studio, and roleplaying folktale “Yaga” by Versus Evil. “Hogwash,” “Tales of Memo,” and “Yaga” have also been added to Apple Arcade on the Mac, while “ChuChu Rocket! Universe” and “LEGO Brawls” have been extended to the Mac after debuting on iOS last month. Apple Arcade now has 89 games available for iOS and tvOS, and 81 on macOS, as Apple closes in on its promise of over 100 games.

MacDailyNews Note: With a subscription to Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month, users get ad-free unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade offers a one-month free trial, and users will not find the games on any other mobile platform or subscription service. Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing. The catalog will exceed 100 games in the coming weeks as new titles are introduced, with more games to come every month.

Check out the new games: