Apple testing 2020 iPhones with smaller notch, wider, more durable 5G antenna lines

According to smartphone-leaker Ben Geskin, the company is reportedly testing different methods to create a smaller TrueDepth Camera system notch for 2020 iPhones while designing wider antenna lines to support 5G.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

A series of reports from Benjamin Geskin, a reliable source of data on the smartphone industry, say that Apple is testing different prototypes of its 2020 iPhones as it tries out new Face ID options. The options appear to be concerned with reducing the size of the notch, either in height or width…

Geskin has recently claimed that the 2020 iPhones may be able to fit the Face ID technology into the bezels instead of having a notch at all.

Geskin also says that Apple is revising the antennas on the 2020 iPhones in order to support the forthcoming 5G.