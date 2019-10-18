New Apple Arcade releases: ‘Manifold Garden’, ‘PAC-MAN Party Royale’, ‘Ballistic Baseball’, and ‘Things That Go Bump’

Mikhail Madnani for Touch Arcade:

Apple just added four new games to Apple Arcade for every subscriber. After bringing multiple games last week and the week before, I’m pretty surprised that Apple has added four more this week. Apple must have quite a few games ready with developers to drop four to five new ones each week at this rate. As usual, all four games are available right now on Apple Arcade.

Ballistic Baseball from Gameloft is a real time PvP Baseball game that has cross play on iOS, macOS, and tvOS featuring eight unique stadiums.

Manifold Garden from William Chyr has been in development for seven years. Manifold Garden lets you explore a vast world with puzzles and the ability to manipulate gravity. It looks superb.

Bandai Namco Entertainment brings PAC-MAN Party Royale to Apple Arcade in today’s Apple Arcade drop letting you be the last PAC-MAN standing in the four player battle mode.

Things That Go Bump from Tinybop is the only game in todays’ drop to explicitly mention controller support on the App Store. This gorgeous sidescrolling action game has you dealing with spirits in the night while you combine various objects to create new characters. Things That Go Bump supports one to four players across iOS, tvOS, and macOS.