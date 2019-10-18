Apple’s star-studded ‘The Morning Show’ joins #MeToo conversation

Alicia Powell for Reuters:

Apple Inc is jumping into the streaming video wars with a series that explores accusations of sexual misconduct at a fictional morning television news show, a story that tackles issues brought to life over the past two years of the #MeToo movement. “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell is one of eight original shows that will be available starting Nov. 1 through Apple TV+, a new subscription video service. Aniston, in her first TV role since rising to fame on “Friends,” plays Alex Levy, a veteran journalist who learns her male co-anchor (Carell) has been fired amid accusations of sexual harassment… “The Morning Show” also explores issues of ageism and ethics in the news business.

MacDailyNews Take: Anything that gets people talking about Apple TV+ shows is a Good Thing™.

As per ethics in the new business, please support legitimate journalists and cast the others by the wayside.

Here is some excellent advice for distinguishing fake news from real news from Tom Boll, adjunct professor, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University:

Does the author tell us how they know what they are telling us? Who are the people they’ve talked to? Do they identify them and give their credentials and are these people — sources — qualified to speak about the topic? And do these sources support their statements with facts? Does the story provide multiple perspectives or just one viewpoint? Is the information presented impartially or is it slanted? Are reputable news organizations reporting this also? Remember, always get your information from more than one news outlet.