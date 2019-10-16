Momentum investors are now buying shares of Apple, Amazon and Netflix

Nigam Arora for MarketWatch:

Earnings season has started. Wall Street is bullish on the first phase of President Trump’s trade deal with China. The stock market is near highs after rising for a decade. At a time like this, it’s important to pay attention to the other side of the story.

Here’s the key question for technology investors: “Should you buy, add, sell, trim or even short-sell specific technology stocks now?”

The best tool to answer the question is to look at segmented money flows.

Momentum crowd money flows are extremely positive in Apple’s shares. This is a big turn. Momentum crowd money flows have not been consistently extremely positive in Apple for a long time. (The momentum crowd consists of individual investors chasing growth stocks.) There is also a big turn in momentum crowd money flows in shares of Amazon, Netflix and Nvidia to very positive.