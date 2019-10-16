Fortnite Chapter 2 delivers a number of new features

It’s time to welcome the popular battle royale game, Fortnite Chapter 2, which has added a number of new features with a recent update.

Brent Dirks for App Advice:

The battle bus will drop you onto a new island with 13 unique locations to explore while mowing down enemies.

You can also hit the water as the game has added the ability to swim, fish, cruise around on motorboats, and more.

Fortnite is free to download for the iPhone or all iPad models. There are in-app purchases available.