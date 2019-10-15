This is how and why Apple sends Safari user traffic to China’s Tencent

Catalin Cimpanu for ZDNet:

Apple has issued a statement today following a slew of misleading and poorly-researched media reports that were published over the weekend, claiming that the Safari web browser was secretly sending user traffic to Chinese company Tencent…

For years, Apple has used Google’s Safe Browsing API inside Safari to check for bad links. Starting earlier this year, Apple also added Tencent’s safe browsing system to Apple as well.

But this update has been misinterpreted by several news outlets over the weekend under scary headlines of “Apple sends users’ web browsing history to China,” amid a recent rise in Chinese anti-sentiment and fearmongering triggered by the recent Hong Kong protests and the US-Sino trade war.

However, the reality is that this is not how modern safe browsing mechanisms work.

Most safe browsing mechanisms, such as those managed by Google and Tencent, work by sending a copy of the database to a user’s browser and letting the browser check the URL against this local database. According to Apple, this is also how Apple developers have implemented Safari’s safe browsing mechanism — to never send the user’s internet browsing traffic to safe browsing providers.