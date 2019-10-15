Jason Sudeikis set to bring Ted Lasso comedy series to Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis is bringing his Ted Lasso character to Apple’s forthcoming, and very well-financed streaming service, Apple TV+.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Variety has learned that Apple TV Plus has given a series order to “Ted Lasso,” on which Sudeikis will star in addition to writing and executive producing. In the series, Sudeikis plays Lasso, an idealistic all-American football coach hired to manage an English football club despite having no soccer coaching experience at all. This marks Sudeikis’ first regular onscreen television role since he left “Saturday Night Live” in 2013.

Apple TV Plus is set to launch on Nov. 1. Shows that will be available upon the launch of the streamer include “The Morning Show” starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, “See” starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and “For All Mankind” starring Joel Kinnaman.