Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.12, or 2.66%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $236.21. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $233.47 set on October 3, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $237.64, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.067 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.067T

1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.067T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $856.705B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $842.692B

5. Facebook (FB) – $525.485B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $515.123B

• Walmart (WMT) – $342.167B

• Disney (DIS) – $234.179B

• Intel (INTC) – $230.759B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.661B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.7146B

• IBM (IBM) – $126.432B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.653B

• Sony (SNE) – $71.448B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.457B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $32.764B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.199B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.125B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.051B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $20.753B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.917B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.419B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $946.834M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.673M

MacDailyNews Take: Finally, Apple is back where they belong, atop the world’s most valuable companies list!