Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.12, or 2.66%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $236.21. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $233.47 set on October 3, 2018.
AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $237.64, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.067 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.067T
1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.067T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $856.705B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $842.692B
5. Facebook (FB) – $525.485B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $515.123B
• Walmart (WMT) – $342.167B
• Disney (DIS) – $234.179B
• Intel (INTC) – $230.759B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.661B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.7146B
• IBM (IBM) – $126.432B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.653B
• Sony (SNE) – $71.448B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.457B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $32.764B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.199B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.125B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.051B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $20.753B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.917B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.419B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $946.834M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.673M
MacDailyNews Take: Finally, Apple is back where they belong, atop the world’s most valuable companies list!
Nice to see this headline again. Go AAPL!
Always my favorite headline.
Boom! Congrats to all the shareholders! The last 12 months have been quite the ride.
Nice to see Dell listed again . . . as Apple’s spare change.