Here are the first Catalyst apps for the Mac

After a summer of beta testing, macOS Catalina is now available to the public. In addition to features like Sidecar and Apple Arcade, macOS Catalina adds Mac Catalyst, a new technology that makes it easier for third-party developers to port their iPad apps to the Mac.
These are some of the first new applications to come to the Mac using Mac Catalyst:
• LookUp ($9.99)
• Planny 3 (free with in-app purchases)
• CARROT Weather ($14.99)
• Rosetta Stone (free with in-app purchase)
• Allegory ($3.99)
• Jira (free)
• Proloquo2Go ($124.99)
• MakePass (99-cents)
• Dice by PCalc ($1.99)
• HabitMinder (free with in-app purchases)
• Firey Feeds ($31.99)
• Countdowns (free with in-app purchases)
• Pine ($4.99)
• Crew (free with in-app purchases)
• Zoho Sign E-signature app (free with in-app purchases)
• PDF Viewer (free with in-app purchases)
• Zoho Books (free with in-app purchases)
• MoneyCoach (free with in-app purchases)
• Nocturne ($2.99)
• Beat Keeper (99-cents)
• Post-it App (free)
• King’s Corner ($1.99)
• GoodNotes 5 ($7.99)
• TripIt: Travel Planner (free)
• American Airlines (free)
MacDailyNews Take: Look at that, a bunch of new Mac apps, thanks to iOS/iPadOS and Mac Catalyst! It’s early days, but clearly the technology works, so we look forward to much more to come! Check out the full article for Mac App Store links to all of the apps listed above.