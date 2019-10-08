Here are the first Catalyst apps for the Mac

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

After a summer of beta testing, macOS Catalina is now available to the public. In addition to features like Sidecar and Apple Arcade, macOS Catalina adds Mac Catalyst, a new technology that makes it easier for third-party developers to port their iPad apps to the Mac.

These are some of the first new applications to come to the Mac using Mac Catalyst:

• LookUp ($9.99)

• Planny 3 (free with in-app purchases)

• CARROT Weather ($14.99)

• Rosetta Stone (free with in-app purchase)

• Allegory ($3.99)

• Jira (free)

• Proloquo2Go ($124.99)

• MakePass (99-cents)

• Dice by PCalc ($1.99)

• HabitMinder (free with in-app purchases)

• Firey Feeds ($31.99)

• Countdowns (free with in-app purchases)

• Pine ($4.99)

• Crew (free with in-app purchases)

• Zoho Sign E-signature app (free with in-app purchases)

• PDF Viewer (free with in-app purchases)

• Zoho Books (free with in-app purchases)

• MoneyCoach (free with in-app purchases)

• Nocturne ($2.99)

• Beat Keeper (99-cents)

• Post-it App (free)

• King’s Corner ($1.99)

• GoodNotes 5 ($7.99)

• TripIt: Travel Planner (free)

• American Airlines (free)