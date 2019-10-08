‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ obliterates records with 100 million downloads in first week

Neha Malara for Reuters:

The mobile version of videogame franchise “Call of Duty” racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, dwarfing the debuts of previous smashes including “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG). PUBG, Fortnite and Electronic Arts’ “Apex Legends” scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release.

“Call of Duty: Mobile” was launched by its publisher Activision Blizzard Inc on Oct. 1 and Sensor Tower said the numbers reflected worldwide unique downloads across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the period since.

The United States was mobile edition’s main draw, with 17% of the downloads in its launch week, followed by India, where PUBG has a strong foothold. Tencent is yet to launch the game in China.