Apple delays iCloud Folder Sharing in macOS Catalina until ‘this spring’

Apple has delayed the introduction of iCloud Folder Sharing in macOS Catalina until spring 2020, according to its website.
The key cloud storage feature has spent months in development and would have allowed users to share folders in their iCloud Drive with other Apple users via a private link.
It first appeared in early beta versions of iOS 13, before it was pulled prior to the official release for iPhones and iPads last month after problems arose during testing. As expected, iCloud Folder Sharing hasn’t made it to the Mac either.
In early beta versions of macOS Catalina, right-clicking a folder in iCloud Drive revealed a submenu that allowed you to generate a private link to the folder and share it via AirDrop, Messages, Mail, or with people in your contacts.
Anyone who received the link was able to access the folder in iCloud Drive, add new files, and stay up-to-date with the latest file versions.
MacDailyNews Take: Ugh! This is exactly what we need, pretty much daily. Are we crazy for thinking that we should this capability have already, long before now?
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
1 Comment
Dropbox and Google to name a couple have had this for nearly a decade. Completely ridiculous that Apple has dropped the ball on all things cloud based productivity for years. Untold numbers of Macs as well as iOS device sales have been lost to Google alone over this gaff. Talk to any kid who went through the K12 system in the last ten years, they’ll tell you they’ve been using G Suite for everything. Apple not only bungled the iCloud roll out years ago, the have continued to bungle productivity tools forever. All of this was done in the years when they shifted focus to the engineering the iPhone and iOS as their dominant product platform. What they forgot in that equation was great software drives great hardware as S. Jobs knew so well. Steve’s untimely death did not help this situation that we’re all feeling the lack of focus on for years. Apple had all the pieces in place in 2007 when the iPhone was introduced, too. iWorks, .mac, etc. All they had to do was connect the dots, literally. But they didn’t or couldn’t. Instead Google did. Even though they stole the phone, they saw how important productivity tools would be in the mobile space and executed. Shame on Apple for not being able to do the same. Somewhere along the line they got stuck on focusing on hardware and forgot or intentionally ignored the software side of things. It’s all too bad. I hate using G Suite for countless reasons everyday, but it works. I’m waiting for the day Apple can match Google in this space so that I can switch. Looks like I’ll still be waiting in 2020.