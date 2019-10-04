Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max tops Consumer Reports’ smartphone ratings

Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports:

While Apple didn’t introduce huge design changes in the iPhone 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro (which start at $1,100 and $1,000, respectively), it did make some key improvements that helped lift the phones into the top two spots.

So what’s changed this time around?

For one thing, the battery life is much better. The iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted a more than impressive 40.5 hours in our testing. That’s the longest stretch of any phone currently listed in our ratings.

Apple has consistently set high standards for smartphone cameras, and those on the new iPhones have outperformed their predecessors. The company has also added a camera with an ultrawide lens to all three of its new phones… If you like the new iPhones but can’t stomach paying a grand or more, you might be happy with the $700 iPhone 11. It also did exceptionally well in our testing, landing in our top 10. The model is missing just a few features found on its pricier siblings.