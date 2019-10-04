Apple CEO Tim Cook talks climate change, fake news, and more during speech to students in Italy

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Tim Cook has been busy traveling Europe over the last week, and his latest stop is in Italy. The Apple CEO today made an appearance at Osservatorio Permanente, an organization focused on “training young people to be active members of their community through citizenship education.”

During his speech and a subsequent question and answer session with students, Cook said that while the internet has brought many positive developments, (translated) “fake news is one of the negatives.”

“The Internet has brought so many positive things, but the fake news is one of the negatives. All of us lovers of democracy and freedom must think that separating the false from the true is the basis of freedom. Quality journalism is the foundation of every democracy and an open and free press is essential.”

Apple has made several climate change-related announcements recently, and Cook said during the event today that Apple makes renewable energy a priority not because of regulations, but because it is a “moral imperative.”

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s are some of Cook’s tweets from his tour:

  1. Yes, Tim, the climate changes. It has been doing do since long before humans arose:

    The current “climate change” hysteria is nothing more than a scheme to take from rich countries and give to poor countries in the hope of everyone being poor, so that rich Liberals like Tim Cook can remain in control, virtue-signaling every five minutes to assuage his Baptist guild over being gay.

    Reply

