An iPhone 11 Pro in Disneyland delivers amazing photographs

Christine Chan for iMore:

I’m kind of a Disney addict. I live a stone’s throw away from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and I often go on spontaneous trips to the park with my husband and other Annual Passholder friends just to grab a meal, go on a few rides, or just take some photos with my iPhone.

I’m going to go over how great the iPhone 11 Pro camera is for a very frequent Disneyland guest, or just anyone, in general, visiting Disneyland Resort on a vacation.

With the iPhone 11 Pro cameras, I truly feel less of a need for having a standalone camera than ever before… While at Disneyland over the weekend, I managed to use the Ultra-Wide several times during the day to get some gorgeous shots that were never possible before with my iPhone XS… If you aren’t into the Ultra-Wide perspective, that’s fine. But the other major camera upgrade with the iPhone 11 this year is Night Mode, and I swear, this alone makes it worth upgrading, even if you have an XS from last year.