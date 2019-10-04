An iPhone 11 Pro in Disneyland delivers amazing photographs

I’m kind of a Disney addict. I live a stone’s throw away from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and I often go on spontaneous trips to the park with my husband and other Annual Passholder friends just to grab a meal, go on a few rides, or just take some photos with my iPhone.
I’m going to go over how great the iPhone 11 Pro camera is for a very frequent Disneyland guest, or just anyone, in general, visiting Disneyland Resort on a vacation.
With the iPhone 11 Pro cameras, I truly feel less of a need for having a standalone camera than ever before… While at Disneyland over the weekend, I managed to use the Ultra-Wide several times during the day to get some gorgeous shots that were never possible before with my iPhone XS… If you aren’t into the Ultra-Wide perspective, that’s fine. But the other major camera upgrade with the iPhone 11 this year is Night Mode, and I swear, this alone makes it worth upgrading, even if you have an XS from last year.
MacDailyNews Take: Shh, don’t tell The New York Times‘ Brian X. Chen!
The difference between my nighttime Disneyland photos from my old iPhone XS and my new iPhone 11 Pro is like night and day.
MacDailyNews Take: Check out all of Christine’s iPhone 11 Pro Disneyland photographs in the full article!