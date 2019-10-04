Judge: Nobody in America cares about pixel loss caused by iPhone notch, rounded corners

“There doesn’t seem to be anyone in America” who cares about the iPhone pixel count being down because of rounded edges and the notch, a California federal judge has declared.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

A class action suit launched in December accused Apple of making fraudulent claims about the size and pixel count of its OLED displays. The argument is, quite literally, about cut corners. The suit was launched by plaintiffs Christian Sponchiado and Courtney Davis.

The suit asserts fraud because Apple misrepresents the screen size of the iPhone. The allegation points out that Apple fails to factor in the rounded corners in the diagonal measurement of the screen, as well as the notch…

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr, however, is skeptical. “There doesn’t really seem to be anyone in America who seems to be concerned about it,” he said, according to Law360. Judge Gilliam still thinks Apple’s disclosure defeats allegations of fraud and unjust enrichment.