With Northeast U.S. expansion, Apple’s new Maps data now covers nearly half of U.S. population

Justin O’Beirne:

On September 30, 2019, Apple’s new map expanded to the Northeast United States of America.

Source: Justin O’Beirne

This is the fifth time that Apple has expanded its new map since its public launch in September 2018. In June 2019, Apple announced that its new map would cover ‘the entire U.S. by the end of 2019.”

With this latest expansion, Apple’s new map now covers 27.5% of the U.S.’s land area and almost half of its population (47.2%).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new Maps data now covers nine of the ten largest U.S. cities (sorry, Chicago). Check out Justin’s full article – recommended – for many before and after Apple Maps screenshots.

  2. I just want maps to be less power hungry.

    When I’m driving in a new city and using the directions function it’s not so bad because I can almost always plug my iPhone into the car’s charging source. However, when I’m in a city I’ve never been in before and using my iPhone to give me walking directions over an extended distance, Maps will drain my iPhone’s battery rather rapidly — faster than any other app I have on my iPhone.

    Sure, there’s always room for improvement in functionality, and Apple is making decent strides in that arena, but even this most recent version is extremely power hungry.

Reader Feedback

