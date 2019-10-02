With Northeast U.S. expansion, Apple’s new Maps data now covers nearly half of U.S. population

Justin O’Beirne:

On September 30, 2019, Apple’s new map expanded to the Northeast United States of America.

This is the fifth time that Apple has expanded its new map since its public launch in September 2018. In June 2019, Apple announced that its new map would cover ‘the entire U.S. by the end of 2019.”

With this latest expansion, Apple’s new map now covers 27.5% of the U.S.’s land area and almost half of its population (47.2%).