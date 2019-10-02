Get your Mac ready for macOS 10.15 Catalina

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

Now that iOS 13 and iPadOS has dropped, the next major Apple upgrade will be macOS 10.15 Catalina, which is likely to land this month, and could land as early as this week. So, this is a good time to prepare your Mac for the upgrade so as to avoid nasty hiccups like data loss, and to make the process go as smoothly as possible.

Here’s a complete list of Macs that can run macOS 10.15 Catalina:

• MacBook 2015 and later

• MacBook Air 2012 or later

• MacBook Pro 2012 or later

• Mac Mini 2012 or later

• iMac 2012 or later

• iMac Pro 2017 or later

• Mac Pro 2013 or later

…Catalina is the end of the line for 32-bit apps, so if you rely on any then you either need to upgrade (which may mean a paid upgrade), wait for the developer to get their act together and release a compatible version, or find an alternative.