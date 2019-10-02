Apple’s Siri will no longer default to Apple’s Phone or Messages apps

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Right now, when iPhone users ask Siri to call or message a friend, the system defaults to Apple’s Phone or iMessage apps. If you want to use WhatsApp or Skype, you have to specifically say that.

When the software refresh kicks in, Siri will default to the apps that people use frequently to communicate with their contacts… It will decide which service to use based on interactions with specific contacts. Developers will need to enable the new Siri functionality in their apps. This will be expanded later to phone apps for calls as well…

Apple is facing more scrutiny over the power of its App Store and how the company both supports and competes against developers… Apple-made apps that are pre-installed on iPhones represent only 0.00002% of the roughly 2 million apps in the App Store, the company also noted.