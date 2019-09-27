Hands on with Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad

Starting at just $329, the new iPad brings more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard, as well as a new iPad experience with iPadOS. The upgrade packs even more value into the most popular and affordable iPad, featuring a 10.2-inch Retina display and the latest innovations including Apple Pencil support, the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, unmatched portability and connectivity, ease of use, and great all-day battery life.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Feature-wise, the 2019 seventh-generation iPad remains largely the same. It still packs many of the great features that made the 2018 model a great entry-level iPad.

Apple stuck with the A10 processor for a second iteration. Additionally, the seventh generation iPad still supports the first generation Apple Pencil, and of course, there is the TRRS headphone jack…

What is different with this incarnation, is the display. It has been updated to 10.2-inches, up from the 9.7-inches of its predecessor. It isn’t just a bigger display — Apple has kept the same pixel density in the display, increasing the resolution.