Apple Watch Series 5 and battery life

The Apple Watch Series 5 has only been available for a few days, but there have been a lot of reports of poor battery life…
With my Series 4 GPS/Cellular Apple Watch, starting the day with a full charge, I would regularly have about 70-80% left at the end of the day, late afternoon or early evening…
With the Series 5, my battery life was quite poor out of the gate… To be fair, even with a workout and music playing, I’d probably get to 18 hours, but this is a very big drop from what I got with the Series 4. I think Apple was definitely underestimating battery life on the Series 4.
MacDailyNews Take: Our Apple Watch Series 4 units significantly outlasted Apple’s battery life claims. Perhaps with the Always-On display, Apple is simply being more accurate with their Apple Watch battery claims and now lowballing as much?
8 Comments
Apple will fix this with a software update.
I turned off the Always On feature from my series 5. I still notice significant battery drainage compared to my series 4 watch.
And doing that there was no reason to buy the AW5. Apple should not have released a new watch in 2019
I simply turned the “always on display” option and my series 5 watch has 50-55% battery left at the end of the day.
You mean you turned it off?
Yes
Based on how many changes they have made to their OSes and the resulting bugs it seems wise to hold judgement on this issue and revisit it once watchOS 6 has settled down. Developers are also only really now getting stable OSes to develop on so I expect apps will greatly improve over the next few months or so.
I suspect battery life will improve over the life of Series 5 watches as Apple’s new frameworks like SwiftUI framework mature, gets more efficient and as developers learn to make better use of them.
It doesn’t look like Apple has really changed the hardware from Series 4 so it will be interesting next year if they adopt some of A13 power saving tricks and shrink the node process to 7nm+ or even 5nm.
Yup, the battery life on my v5 is crappy with the “always on” feature enabled. Turn it off and go back to “wrist up” (as on my v4) and the life goes back to “normal”. I hope Apple comes out with a software update to fix the problem.