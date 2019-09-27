Apple Watch Series 5 and battery life

Kirk McElhearn:

The Apple Watch Series 5 has only been available for a few days, but there have been a lot of reports of poor battery life…

With my Series 4 GPS/Cellular Apple Watch, starting the day with a full charge, I would regularly have about 70-80% left at the end of the day, late afternoon or early evening…

With the Series 5, my battery life was quite poor out of the gate… To be fair, even with a workout and music playing, I’d probably get to 18 hours, but this is a very big drop from what I got with the Series 4. I think Apple was definitely underestimating battery life on the Series 4.