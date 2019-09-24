Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is in production – analyst

Apple’s new MacBook Pro featuring ultra-narrow bezel to accommodate a 16-inch screen is in production with Taiwan’s ODM Quanta Computer as its sole assembler. Expect a unit near the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16-inch display, thanks to significant bezel reduction.
Apple is ramping up production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, according IHS Markit.
The MacBook Pro should be in production this month, according to a recent email from IHS Markit’s Jeff Lin, citing recent supply chain information.
It’s likely that Apple will drop the 16-inch display into the same chassis as the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. So, consumers will essentially be getting the same 15.4-inch chassis with a bigger display and smaller bezels. Apple may end-of-life the 15.4-inch model, Lin said in an earlier email.
Apple will opt for a 3,072-by-1,920 resolution LCD… The current 15.4-inch MBP has a 2,880-by-1,800-pixel resolution or 220 pixels per inch. Apple will increase the resolution on the 16-inch MBP to 227 PPI, the same as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook Air, according to Lin.
Whether the September production start translates to an October or November release — or even earlier — is unclear.
MacDailyNews Take: As for expected pricing, look to the current flagship 15-inch MacBook Pro which starts at US$2,399 and can be maxed out at $5,149.
I’ll stick with my current 2015 15″ MBP. Bought it for my daughter for college. She graduated two years ago. Had it ever since. Still works like a charm.
I truly miss my old 17″ MacBook Pro. I will probably upgrade if/when this become a reality.
There’s something I find comforting about the extra-wide bezel on my older model MacBook Air. It’s because I have a visual barrier between the screen, and any distractions in the background. On an iPad (or iPhone), the screen is held about 2x closer to my eyes compared to MacBook, so background gets more blurred out. But if the screen needs to be larger, thinner bezel is the best compromise to avoid a monster like old 17” MBP.
But will it have a Touch Bar?
I don’t exactly view Forbes as reliable. That said, the 16″ MBP is the first MBP on my radar since 2013. Let’s see if it happens.
How about a 14″ MacBook Pro to replace the 13″