How to decide if AppleCare worth the price

Is AppleCare worth the price? Is AppleCare good value? These are questions I get asked a lot this time of year… I’ve never bought AppleCare on a device, and I’ve never regretted it.
Over the years, I’ve owned many Apple devices. It started with the 2004 PowerBook G4, then 2008 MacBook, iPhone 3G, iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone X, multiple other Mac laptops, and numerous iPads. Personally, I’m not one to carry a lot of extra insurance. I have health insurance, car insurance, and term life insurance. I view insurance as something I need when a catastrophe happens.
Here’s why I don’t buy AppleCare: Statistically, you won’t need it. Apple only sells AppleCare because people will buy it, and it’s virtually free money for them… AppleCare is insurance. You’re betting you’ll need it, and Apple is betting you won’t.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve had every Day One flagship iPhone since iPhone arrived in 2007. We’ve never had AppleCare for any of them. We had to replace one iPhone 7 Plus for a display issue that wasn’t covered. The money spent on that device pales in comparison to what we saved by not buying AppleCard insurance.
For our portable Macs, which we keep for considerably longer (years), we do purchase AppleCare.
Only you can decide if AppleCare is worth the price for you. It depends on how you expect to treat your devices, your past history of accidents, etc. Before you buy AppleCare, though, it pays, as always, to do the math.
6 Comments
better sale price on Craigslist
Every Mac I have ever owned (since AppleCare came out) has needed, and thankfully had, AppleCare. Once it was a faulty logic board, two other Macs both had their hard drives fail after the first 12 months.
In any case, I have always found that Apple has gone above and beyond expectations for service, whether before sale or for service.
When I buy a computer, I expect it to last at least five years. I buy AppleCare for laptops only. I had a PowerBook that required 4 repairs, so eventually Apple agreed to just replace the entire computer. My current 13-inch MacBook Pro is 6 years old. During it’s first 3 years of life, it needed to have the display replaced 3 times due to de-lamination of the anti-reflective coating.
However, in the future, I plan to use my Costco Visa card to purchase Apple Products (not the silly AppleCard). Costco Visas give the buyer 2 additional years of warranty FREE. So, combined with the one-year hardware warranty that comes with the purchase of any new Macintosh, I will get 3 years of total coverage for no charge.
Do you know who will be able to service your Mac under your Costco extended warranty?
I get AppleCare on everything – it’s a cheap way to pre-pay for repairs. The products are good, construction wise, but I have had issues come up and I don’t always have the cash to replace the device, so I just smile while Apple takes care of the repairs.
I always buy AppleCare for my laptops, never for my iPhone or desktops. This has paid off as laptops tend to take a LOT of abuse and the AppleCare has come in handy (and easily paid for itself many times over). As for my iPhone, I insure it through my homeowners insurance and this works well too (it’s insured against damage and theft).