Apple has created iPhone 11 for Everyman

Apple’s 2019 iPhone 11 is a standout that has enough new features that it’s going to tempt people who would otherwise have gone for the more expensive models, AppleInsider writers say.

William Gallagher and Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Whether you bought it because you just needed a new phone, or you upgraded because you wanted the latest hardware, you’re going to be glad you got the iPhone 11. Apple’s new entry-level iPhone is more capable and has so many more features that this year, the difference between it and the more expensive models is far less.

Considering that this year we were expecting Apple to make only minor upgrades —it’s next year that we should see 5G and more —we’re surprised just how good the iPhone 11 really is.

That’s the point, though, that it’s good in reality. You can compare specifications and make quite informed decisions, but it’s when you actually use an iPhone 11 for real that you know how good it is.