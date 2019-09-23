iPhone 11 Pro Max screen secures ‘highest ever A+ grade’ in DisplayMate lab testing

Dr. Raymond M. Soneira for DisplayMate:

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s third generation flagship smartphone, with an OLED display that follows the highly acclaimed second generation iPhone XS Max and first generation iPhone X.

As we will show in detail below, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a number of notable improvements over the iPhone XS Max including:

· 17% higher Peak Brightness of 821 nits for a typical Average Picture Level of 50%, which improves screen visibility in high Ambient Light.

On its Home Screen the iPhone 11 Pro Max produced an impressively High Brightness of 902 nits.

· An HDR Peak Brightness of 1,290 nits for the standard HDR 20% APL, and 1,090 nits for Full Screen White with 100% APL.

· Display Power Efficiency that has increased by up to 15% compared to the iPhone XS Max.

Apple has continued to raise the on-screen absolute picture quality and absolute color accuracy of their displays by implementing precision factory display calibration, moving the overall iPhone 11 Pro Max display performance up to record setting outstanding levels, and setting or matching many display performance records, including absolute color accuracy at a very impressive 0.9 JNCD that is visually indistinguishable from perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing smartphone, 4K UHD TV, tablet, laptop and computer monitor.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has an impressive top tier display with close to textbook perfect calibration and performance!

Based on our extensive lab tests and measurements the iPhone 11 Pro Max receives our DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade by providing considerably better display performance than other competing smartphones.