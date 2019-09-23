First developer beta of watchOS 6.1, ninth macOS Catalina beta now available

No Comments

Apple’s beta testing continues unabated as the company makes available the first developer test version of watchOS 6.1, and the ninth beta of macOS Catalina.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

The test version comes a week after the company released watchOS 6 for the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer.

It isn’t presently clear if there are any new features in the watchOS 6.1 beta. This version of the beta does support the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2, though.

The macOS Catalina beta appears focused on bug eradication. There are no new features highlighted or obvious versus beta 8.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 owners, rejoice!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,