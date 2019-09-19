Prince Harry: Oprah Winfrey’s Apple TV+ show ‘could save lives’

Bryony Gordon for The Telegraph:

The thing that is occupying much of Prince Harry’s headspace right now is mental health. His own, of course, but also everybody else’s, and how much better life is when you look after it. It is the narrative that runs through absolutely everything he does, a subject he is so passionate about that he is currently working on a groundbreaking new documentary series on it with Oprah Winfrey, details of which The Telegraph is able to reveal today.

The series will focus on breaking down the stigma and shame surrounding mental illness – showing examples of the “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places,” as the Duke puts it. Alongside Oprah, he is co-creator and co-executive producer on the venture, which will launch on the new Apple TV+ streaming service next year…

It is a matter of great importance to the Duke that he gets this right – that the series is meticulously researched and based in fact and evidence, as well as being human and relatable, too. “When I did your podcast two years ago,” he tells me, “the response made me realise what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently. If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.”