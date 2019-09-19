Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max may have extra 2GB of RAM devoted to the camera

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max may carry more than just application RAM. Apple’s top-of-the-range iPhones might have additional RAM devoted to computational photography.

Following a Xcode delve on Wednesday looking at Apple Watch and seventh-generation iPad specifics, developer Steven Troughton-Smith says that there’s a possibility that there is camera-only RAM.

Things like simultaneous recording and other computational photography tasks are RAM-intensive, and 2GB of RAM devoted to the features takes the load off of the system as a whole.

MacDailyNews Take: iFixit’s iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown, please! (It’s coming Friday morning.)

