Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max may have extra 2GB of RAM devoted to the camera

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max may carry more than just application RAM. Apple’s top-of-the-range iPhones might have additional RAM devoted to computational photography.

Mike Wuerthele for ApplelInsider:

Following a Xcode delve on Wednesday looking at Apple Watch and seventh-generation iPad specifics, developer Steven Troughton-Smith says that there’s a possibility that there is camera-only RAM.

❗️ Several people have now suggested to me that there may just be an extra 2GB of RAM dedicated to the camera. All of this new photo stuff & Deep Fusion doesn’t come cheap, it seems. I have no way of verifying these details right now, and to the user it wouldn’t be visible anyway — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 19, 2019

Things like simultaneous recording and other computational photography tasks are RAM-intensive, and 2GB of RAM devoted to the features takes the load off of the system as a whole.