Hodinkee reviews Titanium Apple Watch Series 5 Edition: ‘Yet another big jump in fit, finish, and overall experience’

Stephen Pulvirent for Hodinkee:

Because last year’s Apple Watch Series 4 was such a massive leap forward, consensus before last week’s event was that this year’s release would be much more minor. In hindsight that feels foolish and the Apple Watch Series 5 is yet another big jump in fit, finish, and overall experience.

I’ve spent a week with the Apple Watch Series 5 Edition in the new titanium case, and it’s given me an awful lot to think about… This is the first time we’ve seen a titanium Apple Watch and it’s an interesting move from Apple. It sits between the steel and ceramic models in terms of price and it offers a more luxurious option that’s still a great choice for people using their Watch as a fitness device. This fusion of function and indulgence fits in extremely well with Apple’s current thinking on the Apple Watch as simultaneously a wellness and fashion product… The experience of wearing the titanium Edition versus an aluminum model is night and day.

[Apple’s new Always-On Retina display] solves what might be the most-heard complaint about the Apple Watch, which is that people don’t like having to flick their wrists to read the time. That gesture is so baked into our culture and oftentimes has a rude connotation to it – notice how you feel next time someone overtly checks their watch while you’re talking to them, if you have any doubts. Now, a quick glance is all you need and you’re good to go.