CNET reviews Apple Watch Series 5: All-new Always-On Retina display delivers

Apple Watch Series 5 in space black titanium.
Scott Stein for CNET:

After a week of living with the new Apple Watch Series 5, which goes on sale Sept. 20 for $399 (£399, AU$649), I can report that its always-on display delivers what I’ve wanted. It’s an upgrade that was long overdue. I notice it a lot because now I can glance at the time when I’m typing. Or casually watching TV. Or driving. No more weird arm twists…

The new display is a killer feature. I’ve been wearing an aluminum Apple Watch Series 5, and I fell in love with the always-on addition. It’s now weird to look at the older models without it.

MacDailyNews Take: Suffice to say, Scott really, really, really like Apple Watch Series 5’s Always-On Retina display.

