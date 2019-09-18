Apple releases new trailers for ‘Helpsters’ and ‘Ghostwriter’

Apple has released two new trailers for upcoming Apple TV+ series: Helpsters and Ghostwriter.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s plannign a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out – because everything starts with a plan.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.

See the trailers via tv.apple.com:

• Helpsters trailer
Ghostwriter trailer

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is obviously setting out to cover a wide gamut of ages ranges with Apple TV+ programming. Fun for the whole family!

