Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro batteries up to 25% larger than 2018 models

The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life to easily get through the day.

Apple’s A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, provides unparalleled performance for every task iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max handle and features up to 20 percent faster CPU and GPU than A12. A13 Bionic is built for machine learning, with a faster Neural Engine for real-time photo and video analysis, and new Machine Learning Accelerators that allow the CPU to deliver more than 1 trillion operations per second. Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 make up the best machine learning platform in a smartphone.

All of this performance is delivered while still enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone XS Max.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Today, new documents from Chinese regulatory agency TENAA reveal the exact specifications of the new iPhone batteries. According to that document, iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery, against the 2,942 mAh battery on last year’s base model iPhone XR. iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) uses a 3,046 mAh battery, while the regular iPhone XS had only 2,658 mAh. Finally, iPhone 11 Pro Max now features a bigger 3,969 mAh internal battery, up from 3,174 mAh on iPhone XS Max — that’s around 20% larger capacity… These documents also corroborate that all the iPhone 11 models have 4GB RAM…

MacDailyNews Take: From the performance-to-battery life leaps, regardless of battery size, and RAM capacities, it’s plainly obvious how much more efficient it is to control the entire device, from hardware to software versus cobbling together inferior facsimiles using off-the rack parts and an off-the-shelf, privacy-trampling ad-tracker masquerading as a mobile operating system.