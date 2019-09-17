NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service is called ‘Peacock,’ to launch in April 2020

NBCUniversal has unveiled the name, “Peacock,” an initial programming lineup of 15,000+ hours of content, and strategy behind its forthcoming streaming service.

Leslie Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

The ad-supported, direct-to-consumer platform will be called Peacock and launch in April 2020 with a lineup of more than 15,000 hours of content, including exclusive library titles like Parks and Recreation and originals including reboots of Battlestar Galactica, Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster. Peacock will take center stage during NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in 2020 when the entire NBCUniversal fold will get behind the platform with a massive marketing push promoting the service, with originals set to launch after the Games.

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for both The Office and Parks, with other library titles set to debut at launch on the service eventually becoming exclusive to the platform… Feature film library titles from within the company fold — including from Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Focus Features — will also be available at launch, though on a non-exclusive basis.

Details on pricing and a formal launch date will be announced at a later date. The platform will also feature news and sports content that, too, will be revealed in the weeks and months to come.