Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max account for 55% of pre-orders of new iPhones

On Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders have been better than expected.
In a follow-up research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo now specifies that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models have accounted for 55 percent of pre-orders to date…
A year ago, he estimated the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would account for a combined 40-45 percent of 2018 iPhone lineup shipments.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s a strong mix. Perhaps, after a year with iPhone XR, staring longingly at Apple’s high-end iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone buyers are opting for Apple’s Pro OLED iPhones this year?
This will likely vary by country, but it is very good news if one is an Apple shareholder. Apple’s ASP will be quite healthy as will its margins. These are fantastic phones with industry leading performance and cameras. It is going to be a very good year for Apple.
…but people are being advised not to buy the latest iPhone because it looks nearly the same as last year’s iPhone. It’s looks that really matter to consumers. Forget things like new cameras or the latest A-series SoC. The notch is still there and there’s still the lack of a headphone jack. What?!!! No USB-C, bidirectional charging or the required 5G? Not even one of the new models can be folded. It’s being said that the new camera bump on the iPhone is the ugliest of any new smartphone.
The analysts are certain no one will be buying iPhones because they lack the innovation needed to excite consumers. Nice try, Apple, but you’re not fooling anyone. Early reports have said that pre-order sales were rather lackluster, so Apple was given a generous target price of $165. I guess Tim Cook isn’t going to be around much longer once Apple shareholders storm Apple Park demanding all iPhones be equipped with 5G and are able to be folded. Are all the employees of Apple’s R&D department sleeping or did they leave with Jony Ive? So, don’t upgrade to the latest iPhone unless you’re still using an iPhone 6S with a bad battery. Otherwise there isn’t enough reason to get such a minor upgrade.
/s