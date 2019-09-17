Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max account for 55% of pre-orders of new iPhones

On Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders have been better than expected.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a follow-up research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo now specifies that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models have accounted for 55 percent of pre-orders to date… A year ago, he estimated the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would account for a combined 40-45 percent of 2018 iPhone lineup shipments.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a strong mix. Perhaps, after a year with iPhone XR, staring longingly at Apple’s high-end iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone buyers are opting for Apple’s Pro OLED iPhones this year?