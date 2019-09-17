First unboxing videos of Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display, Compass, and more

The Meridian face is new to watchOS 6.
Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t slated to become available until Friday, but a pair of users have seemingly gotten their hands on the device ahead of time. Two new videos posted to YouTube today offer a closer look at the Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum ahead of Friday’s release.

The first video appears to show the Apple Watch Series 5 in silver aluminum, paired with a Milanese Loop… Meanwhile, a separate new video out of Italy offers another hands-on look at the Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum. This video offers a look at the new Meridian watch face with the always-on display.

MacDailyNews Take: Lucky bastages! Apple Watch Series 5 preorderers, which model and how’s your shipping date?

  1. Series 5 44mm Gold Aluminum GPS only with Pink Sand Band, cause that’s the only band third party Apple dealers can sell it with. No word on shipping date but it should ship to me in CA from MD Friday. I already have a nice Cape Cod Blue Sport Loop I got on Amazon for $10 exactly same quality as Apple sells.

