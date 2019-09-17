First unboxing videos of Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display, Compass, and more

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t slated to become available until Friday, but a pair of users have seemingly gotten their hands on the device ahead of time. Two new videos posted to YouTube today offer a closer look at the Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum ahead of Friday’s release.

The first video appears to show the Apple Watch Series 5 in silver aluminum, paired with a Milanese Loop… Meanwhile, a separate new video out of Italy offers another hands-on look at the Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum. This video offers a look at the new Meridian watch face with the always-on display.