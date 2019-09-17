First unboxing videos of Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display, Compass, and more

Netflix just paid somewhere near $500 million (the exact terms have not been disclosed) to acquire Seinfeld streaming rights beginning in 2021…
Reviewers and creators from around the world are weighing in on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max…
An Ohio gamer involved in a swatting incident that led to a death was sentenced today to 15 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said…
The new service will take center stage during NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in 2020 when the entire NBCUniversal fold will get behind the platform with a massive marketing push…
On Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders have been better than expected…
Earth will be changed forever when Amazon introduces high quality streaming to the masses,” said rock icon Neil Young…
Apple spent the vast majority of the stage time for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro talking about their cameras…
Lawyers for the world’s biggest company faced EU officials in the Luxembourg court, challenging a decision that CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time as “total political crap” with no basis in law…
Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store on Thursday, September 19 with iOS 13, offering an all-new way to enjoy games without limits…
Apple iPhone 11’s and 11 Pro’s Night mode’s exposure and color rendition is best in class, period.
1 Comment
Series 5 44mm Gold Aluminum GPS only with Pink Sand Band, cause that’s the only band third party Apple dealers can sell it with. No word on shipping date but it should ship to me in CA from MD Friday. I already have a nice Cape Cod Blue Sport Loop I got on Amazon for $10 exactly same quality as Apple sells.