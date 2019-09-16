Charlie Hunnam to star in Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’

Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam has been cast as the lead in the forthcoming Apple series Shantaram, based on Gregory David Robert’s novel.

Will Thorne writes for Variety:

Apple has greenlit the show, which will represent the first international production for Apple TV Plus, after acquiring the rights to the novel back in June 2018.

The 2003 novel tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold six million copies.

The British actor is best known for his roles in Pacific Rim and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.