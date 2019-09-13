China’s Tmall already has one million iPhone 11 series preorders

Efe Udin for Gizchina:

As the only third-party online store besides Apple’s official mall, Tmall Apple’s flagship store has become an important point for the new iPhones. According to Tmall official data, there are currently over 1 million interests to reserve the iPhone 11 series. Most of the interest reservations go for the iPhone 11 which is the cheapest in the series. From Tmall’s data, the booking volume is 200% that of iPhone XR.

MacDailyNews Take: A strong number of preorders for the A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 with a dual-camera system at a starting price of just $699 was a given!

As expected and intended, iPhone 11 will be the mass market iPhone for this cycle. iPhone 11 Pro is for those who prefer a smaller premium iPhone and for whom battery life is not a concern. Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max, our choice and what we’ll be ordering, is the new King of All iPhones with its sumptuous 6.5-inch, 2688 x 1242 resolution, 458 PPI OLED display and the longest battery life in an iPhone (up to five hours more than our current iPhone XS Max units)! – MacDailyNews, September 12, 2019

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Bill” for the heads up.]