Apple TV+ is trying to be HBO, not Netflix

Apple’s new Apple TV+ service features new Apple Originals every month. Always ad-free and on demand. For up to six family members. Download and watch offline. 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. 7-day free trial. $4.99 per month. Get Apple TV+ for a year when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV.

Julia Alexander for The Verge:

Despite what you may have heard, Apple’s new [Apple TV+] service isn’t exactly a Netflix competitor. In fact, it may be more like HBO… Services like Netflix, Hulu, and WarnerMedia want to offer a skinnier version of a traditional cable package. They want subscribers to feel like they can get everything they need in one place. It’s why they sit at the higher end of subscription packages, running between $12 and a rumored $16 a month. But Apple isn’t in that race. TV Plus is most similar to Disney, trying to create a supercharged version of a traditional cable channel. (HBO Go, which is built on top of a literal cable channel, is another obvious example.) If WarnerMedia, Netflix, and Hulu are trying to replicate an entire cable bundle — lots of reruns, always something to watch — Apple TV Plus is trying to replicate what made HBO special: fewer shows but a clear style that you can’t get anywhere else.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

Apple strategy is to make owning and upgrading iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, etc. as irresistible as possible. The more people with iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, etc., the more Apple services to which they subscribe. Apple TV+ is part of that strategy. — MacDailyNews, September 11, 2019

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Elsic75” for the heads up.]